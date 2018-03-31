Victim's mother wants harsher charges in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A victim's mother is speaking out after learning the charges in the accident that killed her 5-year-old daughter.

On December 6, 2017, 5-year-old Emily Guillen-Casillas and her grandmother Maria Guillen were walking home from Emily's school bus stop along Harris Rd.

According to a police report, Martina Roman Parades Cambray was approaching the intersection of California Springs Rd. and Harris Rd. in southwest Bakersfield when she failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign. The report says Cambray made a right on Harris Rd. and nearly collided with another vehicle. Police say once she realized there was oncoming traffic, she veered to the right to avoid a collision. Instead, Cambray drove up the sidewalk and into a brick wall leaving Emily pinned underneath the car and Maria pinned against the wall.

Emily died at the hospital later that day and Maria had to have her leg amputated.

Court records show that on March 14, Cambray was charged with two misdemeanors: driving without a license and vehicular manslaughter.

Emily's mother Lupita Guillen learned of the charges Friday and says they were not what she expected.

"It's unfair," said Lupita. "For somebody to come and change your life forever and for them to just get a misdemeanor."

Lupita says while nothing can bring her daughter back, she would like to see more accountability.

Cambray was not available to speak to 23ABC Friday.