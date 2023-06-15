Visit Bakersfield holds Brewery Trail contest with Los Angeles Dodgers ticket prize

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those who like a little baseball to go with their brews, Visit Bakersfield has you covered.

When stopping by a location participating in Visit Bakersfield's Brewery Trail, check in by using the Trail Pass. Those who check in will be entered in a contest and will have the chance to win four tickets to a Los Angeles Dodgers home game.

Entries can be earned at any of the 14 participating locations. Each check-in is another chance to win.

The participating locations are 2nd Phase Brewing, Bakersfield Beer Company, Black Gold Brewing, Beer Billy's, Crusader Brewing, Dionysus Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Kern River Brewing Company, Lengthwise Brewing Company, Local Craft Beer, Off The Rails, and Temblor Brewing Company.

The winner will be drawn on Wed, July 5. They will be contacted by e-mail. For more information, visit Visit Bakersfield's website.

