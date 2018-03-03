Volunteer Center of Kern County hosts Monopoly Mania 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Volunteer Center of Kern County is hosting Monopoly Mania 2018 on Friday, March 2nd.

The event is going until midnight.

Monopoly Mania 2018 will be held at the Fandango City Palace located at 3510 Wible Rd.

The event includes dinner, dessert, live music, silent auction, popcorn, prizes, and rounds of monopoly.

Tickets to attend the event are $35 per person, and must be purchased in advance.

For more information, call 661-395-9787.