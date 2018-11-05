Volunteers needed for HolidayLights at California Living Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Volunteers are needed for HolidayLights at California Living Museum (CALM).

CALM is looking for approximately 30 volunteers who are needed each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. November 30 - January 5 (the museum is closed on Christmas). They need volunteers to act as hosts and direct guests through the three million lights!



Businesses or organizations that supply 25 volunteers for a night will be able to set up an information table the evening(s) they volunteer.



For volunteers, CALM is giving each volunteer a free admission pass to HolidayLights for each full night worked. If you are interested in being a volunteer, you have to be 17 years or older, and you can contact Lana Fain, (661) 871-1822.