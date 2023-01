BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every few months, Walmart has a quarterly event to provide free health services to communities nationwide. Tomorrow, customers can visit local Walmart pharmacies for their first Wellness Day of the year.

On wellness day, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings. They can also receive affordable immunizations for COVID-19, the flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, and other illnesses.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.