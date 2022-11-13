Wings N' Wheels event returns to Minter Field in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — This weekend, Kern County celebrated Veterans Day weekend with a show for the ages! The Wings N' Wheels Military Show returned to Minter Field in Shafter for the 5th year.

The event features hundreds of airplanes from World War I, World War II, and cars that range from classic Clark Tug vehicles to modern motors.

Along with the classic planes and cars, there were also the Olive Drab Drivers, 82nd Airborne 505th, Honor Flight, Young Marines, and more. A live Big Band played music from the 40s and the Olive Drab Drivers kicked things off with a canon.

The even is Minter Field's largest event and fundraiser of the year.

