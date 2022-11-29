Youth opioid overdoses more than tripled in 2020

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Public Health says emergency department visits related to non-deadly opioid overdoses involving youth more than tripled in 2020. Opioid-related overdose deaths for the same age group jumped by 407 percent in the same time period.

Here in Kern County, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 454 opioid overdoses since 2020.

As the opioid epidemic is hitting the community, there are resources available. If you're in Kern County and need help with any form of substance abuse, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services says you can call their Confidential Substance Use Access Line at (866) 266-4898.