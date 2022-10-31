CDC determines police, firefighters had highest COVID mortality rate by occupation in 2020

According to health officials, police officers, firefighters, and other protective service employees had higher death rates from COVID than any other job in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked at COVID mortality during the first year of the pandemic across 46 states and New York City by profession. Those with protective service jobs had the highest rate at 60.3 deaths per 100,000 workers, twice as high as the overall COVID death rate among workers that year.

The study did not say why this was the case.