House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to host 3rd annual Back The Blue Bike Tour

WASHINGTON (KERO) — Ahead of National Police Week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be hosting the third annual Back the Blue Bike Tour at the nation's Capitol on Thurs, May 11.

McCarthy will be joined by members of the House and the GOP, as well as law enforcement officers for a bike ride throughout Washington D.C. before stopping at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The ride is meant to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

National Police Week runs Sun, May 14 through Sat, May 20.

