Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to host 3rd annual Back The Blue Bike Tour

National Police Week runs Sunday, May 14th through Saturday, May 20th.
Kevin McCarthy during Back The Blue Bike Tour
23ABC
Kevin McCarthy during Back The Blue Bike Tour
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 11:06:23-04

WASHINGTON (KERO) — Ahead of National Police Week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be hosting the third annual Back the Blue Bike Tour at the nation's Capitol on Thurs, May 11.

McCarthy will be joined by members of the House and the GOP, as well as law enforcement officers for a bike ride throughout Washington D.C. before stopping at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The ride is meant to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

National Police Week runs Sun, May 14 through Sat, May 20.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson