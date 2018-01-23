Panasonic recalls flat screen televisions and swivel stands due to tip-over hazard

Panasonic has issued a recall for more than 750 flat-screen televisions and swivel stands over potentially dangerous hazards to children.

The recall includes Panasonic’s 55-inch LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands. The televisions are black and “Panasonic” is printed on the front. The television’s model number is TH055LRU50.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television can come loose and cause the television to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately detach the swivel stand and place the television in a safe location away from children before contacting Panasonic for a free repair kit.

Contact Panasonic toll-free at 855-772-8324 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or email prodisplaysupport@us.panasonic.com.

Click here for more information on the recall.