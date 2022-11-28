Prayer vigil held following Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been less than a week since the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night, November 22nd. The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors held a prayer vigil honoring the six lives lost on Sunday, November 27th.

The vigil featured a lineup of speakers and city officials. Bishop Kevin White stood before people in the congregation as he tried to find the strength to speak.

"While our minds are whirling with questions that we do not have the answers, our God, even in the midst of this, can provide peace, comfort, and healing," said Bishop White during his sermon.

There were six candles to remember those killed, each lit by loved ones. Bishop White said he encourages those at the vigil to keep praying during this challenging time.

Chesapeake city leaders will be meeting today to confirm an emergency declaration, which would help free up funding to support recovery after the shooting.