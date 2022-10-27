Putin says Russia has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“We see no need for that,” Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military.”

The statement comes as Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensified in the country's east.

Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country.

Putin is trying to cast the conflict as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination. He accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a “dangerous and bloody” domination game.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has described Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos.