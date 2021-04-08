Questions about the legality of 'vaccine passports' remain as the country continues to lift COVID restrictions

(KERO) — Despite growing concerns from health officials as the country continues to lift restrictions, questions about vaccine passports remain. Including, what they are, and why they would be needed.

A vaccine passport is essentially asking for proof of a vaccine in order to go somewhere for example, flying on a plane or attending a concert, but with this we have seen some push back, including from Republicans like Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

23ABC caught up with one local attorney to see if this is legal and if this could be a thing of the future.

"Businesses do have the right to refuse service, they cannot however refuse business on an illegal basis."

Jay Rosenlieb says that it is legal for a business or entity to ask for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a COVID negative test, but Rosenlieb says asking the question doesn't end the discussion.

While a citizen's First Amendment rights would not protect them from this, Rosenlieb says they should not be denied service with the proper legal documentation. For example, if someone has a medical condition that prevents them from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"All businesses all venues have to provide reasonable accommodations and if someone has a medical disability they can't deny entry to that ."