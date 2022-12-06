Rudy Giuliani testifies during Board on Professional Responsibility hearing

(KERO) — The efforts to discipline attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump's legal bids to undermine the 2020 election took a major step forward on Monday, December 5th.

A hearing committee for the Board on Professional Responsibility heard testimony from witnesses, including Rudy Giuliani in D.C. Giuliani defended his work on the former president's election-reversal attempt.

The board is weighing whether his involvement put him in violation of attorney ethics rules. His attorneys claim he was relying on information provided by others.

The hearing is expected to last several days, stretching into next week, and will take a trial-like form. Giuliani is one of several lawyers who have been targeted in professional sanctions proceedings.