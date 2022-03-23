Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has joined nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict firearm magazine capacity size.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills tightening the state’s gun laws, including the measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The measure does not prohibit the possession of such magazines, and includes exceptions to magazine limits for law enforcement and corrections officers.

Inslee also signed measures to restrict guns at city and county council meetings, school board meetings and ballot counting centers and to further restrict so-called ghost guns in the state.

"We do not accept gun violence as a normal part of our lives," Inslee said in a tweet.

The measures go into effect July 1.