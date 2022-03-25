1
This section is dedicated to stories on how gun violence affects people and communities, the causes and how people are working to fix the problem.
Gun Violence
Solving gun violence must be a community effort, group says
Vanessa Misciagna
10:55 AM, Apr 01, 2022
Gun Violence
Woman shares story to help prevent illegal gun purchases
Chris Stewart
10:08 AM, Apr 01, 2022
Gun Violence
California won't require parents with guns to tell schools
Associated Press
11:59 AM, Mar 31, 2022
Gun Violence
New technology helps BPD reduce gun violence in community
Taylor Levesque, 23ABC
3:46 PM, Mar 25, 2022
Gun Violence
Ghost guns used in recent school shootings
Scripps National
1:29 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Gun Violence
Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules
The Associated Press & Scripps National
2:52 PM, Mar 23, 2022
Gun Violence
Delano honors those who lost their lives to gun violence
Brianna Willis, 23ABC
10:24 PM, Mar 14, 2022
Gun Violence
Sandy Hook families reach historic $73 million settlement
Elizabeth Ruiz
7:05 PM, Feb 16, 2022
Gun Violence
Report: Gun shops that violate rules rarely face consequences
Scripps National
12:03 PM, Feb 04, 2022
Gun Violence
San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to buy insurance
The Associated Press & Scripps National
4:36 AM, Jan 26, 2022
Gun Violence
New 'smart gun' technology zones in on safety concerns
Newsy staff
8:48 AM, Jan 25, 2022
Gun Violence
New gun law puts responsibility on gun sellers and manufactures
Vania Patino, 23ABC
3:57 PM, Jan 07, 2022
Gun Violence
Nonprofit turns guns into garden tools
Tomas Hoppough
5:55 PM, Dec 01, 2021
Gun Violence
Los Angeles City Council unanimously passes 'ghost gun' ban
Associated Press
6:40 AM, Dec 01, 2021
Gun Violence
Report finds more resources needed to implement 'red flag' gun laws effectively
Amanda Brandeis
11:34 AM, Nov 30, 2021
Covering America
Supreme Court hears arguments in major gun rights case
Associated Press
10:03 AM, Nov 03, 2021
