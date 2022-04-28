Dolores Huerta Foundation to hold candidate forum Thursday via Zoom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is just a little more than one month away from the state's primary elections. If you hadn't had the chance to get to know your state candidates now is the time.

The Dolores Huerta Foundations will be hosting a candidate forum for various state races, including the State Senate 16 race, and Assemblies 27, 33, and 35.

Candidates from those races will be available via Zoom and Facebook live on the Dolores Huerta Foundation Facebook page.

It begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening and will run until 8 p.m.