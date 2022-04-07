Stark contrast emerges in fight for California US House seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway is headed to a June runoff election for a vacant U.S. House seat in California and could face progressive Democrat Lourin Hubbard.

It might take days to determine who is awarded the second runoff slot in the Central California district.

But if trends hold, a matchup between Conway and Hubbard would set up a stark contrast for voters in the special election to complete the term of former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes.

The congressman resigned earlier this year to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company.

The seat in the conservative-leaning district is expected to stay in Republican hands.