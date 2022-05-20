2 dead after assault, police shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after an incident in which police responded to a report of an assault in progress and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The incident occurred late Thursday and it was not immediately clear whether the deaths were caused by the police shooting.

A police spokesperson says the officer-involved shooting occurred shortly after the officers arrived on the scene and located the two men.

One man died at the scene and the other at a hospital.

Earlier Thursday, Fresno police killed an armed man they say charged at them.