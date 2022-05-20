Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Deadly Fresno police shooting under investigation

Police Tape (FILE)
23ABC News
Police Tape (FILE)
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:37:50-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno police have killed an armed man they say charged at officers.

Police say it happened around noon Thursday after members of the man's family called 911 to say he was at their home in violation of a restraining order.

Police say officers found the 27-year-old man in the backyard and he had a gun in his waistband.

They retreated and surrounded the home but police say at some point the man charged and an officer shot him.

Meanwhile, authorities say a man was barricaded in a Fresno grocery store after a police shooting Thursday night.

No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!