Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

2nd California death may be linked to smuggling attempt

Human Trafficking (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a young child in handcuffs.
Human Trafficking (FILE)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 14:12:09-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead in the water off of San Diego may be the second person to die in a failed weekend attempt to smuggle immigrants from Mexico into the United States by boat.

A fire spokesman says beachgoers spotted the fully clothed man at around 10 a.m. Monday along the surf line north of the Ocean Beach pier.

Investigators did not say how he died but authorities say he may have been on a small open boat that capsized early Sunday.

One person died and three were rescued when the 30-foot panga overturned in high seas off Ocean Beach.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul