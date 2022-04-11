1 dead, 3 rescued when smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one man died and three were rescued Sunday morning after a boat suspected of smuggling immigrants from Mexico overturned in Southern California.

Authorities say the panga boat was spotted capsized shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near the Ocean Beach pier.

It wasn’t clear how many people had been aboard the boat, a low-slung fishing-type vessel often used for smuggling immigrants.

The U.S. Border Patrol says 15 people were arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday after another boat was spotted near Point Loma.

And on Monday, authorities say 3 separate boats were spotted in Point Loma and 72 people were taken into custody.