CAL FIRE gives updates on Mill Fire and Mountain Fire

SISKIYOU, Calif. (KERO) — CAL FIRE has released new information on the Mill Fire in Northern California.

According to reports, the Mill Fire has caused two deaths and three injuries. It has also destroyed 108 structures, damaging 17 others, both lower numbers than previously reported.

According to CAL FIRE, the Mill Fire has burned more than 3,900 acres and is 65 percent contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the same county, the Mountain Fire is currently at 30 percent containment. According to CAL FIRE, it has burned well over 11,000 acres since it began on September 2nd.

Evacuation orders are currently in place. Only four structures are currently listed as destroyed and no injuries or other damages are listed as of today.