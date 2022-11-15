California farmers face more difficulties due to drought

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The ongoing drought is creating more challenges for farmers statewide. The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requires local agencies to balance aquifer supplies by 2040, but a lack of resources is making that difficult.

Farmers are facing severe cutbacks in surface water supplies and rising costs of agricultural production. As California is in the process of reviewing plans to protect groundwater supplies, some farmers fear the solution is to remove more farmland from production.

The latest updates from the Drought Monitor indicate nearly all of the Central Valley is still in the most severe drought category.