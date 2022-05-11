Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say parents have been arrested in the death of a 15-month-old toddler after the child was found unresponsive in their home where police found fentanyl.
The child died at a hospital.
Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christian Mahurin said Wednesday that 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard were arrested Monday at their Santa Rosa apartment and booked for alleged cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
Police found 2½ to 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and paraphernalia in the bedroom where the child was found.
It was not immediately known if they have attorneys to speak on their behalf. They are scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday.