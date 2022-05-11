Watch
Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

In this photo released by the Santa Rosa Police Department, investigators serve a warrant at the home of Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, the parents of a 15-month-old toddler found unresponsive in a bedroom in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. The toddler later died at a hospital and her parents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after police said they found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl in the family's apartment. (Santa Rosa Police Department via AP)
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say parents have been arrested in the death of a 15-month-old toddler after the child was found unresponsive in their home where police found fentanyl.
The child died at a hospital.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christian Mahurin said Wednesday that 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard were arrested Monday at their Santa Rosa apartment and booked for alleged cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

Police found 2½ to 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and paraphernalia in the bedroom where the child was found.

It was not immediately known if they have attorneys to speak on their behalf. They are scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday.

