COVID-19 funds could shift to Pajaro flood relief

According to the Community Foundations for Monterey and Santa Cruz, cash cards are already being handed out. The standard denomination for the cards is approximately $500 per card.
PAJARO, Calif. (KERO) — COVID-19 relief dollars may soon go to people impacted by damaging floods in Pajaro.

The streets of Pajaro look different compared to last week. Flooding there may lead the farmworker community to take $600 checks initially earmarked for COVID relief and shift them to flood relief.

Some people believe even those checks won't be enough.

"$600 is like a drop in the bucket," said David, a Pajaro resident. "It really, especially if they have families and renting, really doesn't work."

According to the Community Foundations for Monterey and Santa Cruz, cash cards are already being handed out. The standard denomination for the cards is approximately $500 per card.

They say so far they have raised over a million dollars due to people specifically asking to help others in Pajaro.

