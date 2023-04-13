Crews work to raise Corcoran Levee in Kings County

CORCORAN, Calif. (KERO) — Crews are working in Kings County to reinforce the Corcoran Levee before the snowmelt in the coming months.

Thousands of acres of farmland in the county remain underwater after the recent storms. Officials say with warmer days ahead, the concern now is how quickly snowmelt will rush down rivers and canals, which will only increase the amount of water surrounding Corcoran.

The city announced that it is partnering with the Cross Creek Flood Control District to raise the 14.5-mile-long levee by 3.5 feet. Residents say these precautions give them some relief.

"I know the community has a lot more faith as well and I know that it started yesterday," said Mary Gonzales, a Corcoran resident. "It's going well. People are talking about it and are feeling good about it."

Gonzales said that she also purchased flood insurance to protect her home just in case the levee does not hold.

