CSU Fullerton students latest victims of catalytic converter thefts

FULLERTON, Calif. (KERO) — Like Bakersfield, many communities in Southern California are experiencing catalytic converter thefts. This comes as Governor Newsom signs bills into law making it harder to resell catalytic converters in the state.

Among the places being targeted is California State University Fullerton (CSUF).

Captain Scot Willey with the CSUF Police Department says that last year 21 car parts were reported stolen. So far this year, the amount is 14.

"Because our population was less in 2021, we're assuming that it's gonna be more in 2022 because of the rise in population at the university level," said Willey. "But it's really happening it all of our parking lots and all of our parking structures at all times of day and all times of night."

Officers say two catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Prius parked on campus. These cars are often targeted because their catalytic converters are made of precious metals that yield more cash when sold.

Campus police say they are adding about 1,000 more cameras in the next two-to-three years.