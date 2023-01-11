Disastrous weather continues across California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — As the deadly parade of storms continues to slam the state. More evacuations are underway.

The unrelenting storms have dumped 36 inches of rain on parts of the state since Christmas, killing at least 17 people. Two recent deaths were from lightning strikes. A boy remains missing after floodwaters swept away his mother's car, as well.

"We've had less people die in the last two years of major wildfires in California than have died since New Year's Day related to this weather," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Authorities expect the death toll to rise.