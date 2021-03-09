Disneyland reopening California theme parks on April 30 with limited capacity

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Disneyland has announced that its California Resort theme parks will be reopening to the public on April 30.

Both Disneyland and California Adventure would have limited capacity at first to comply with state rules.

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the @Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland park & Disney California Adventure park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity. More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/ITJiKCzVmc pic.twitter.com/tyFqW8gZYj — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 17, 2021

This announcement coming just days after Disneyland's CEO Bob Chapek announced the company plans to reopen its California theme parks by late April. The state announced that theme parks and baseball stadiums could reopen as early as April 1, but Chapek stated the parks needed more time to adhere to state guidelines and train employees.

After a dangerous winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California, that filled nearly every ICU bed in some parts of the state and necessitated temporary mobile hospital units to be set up, state officials say infection rates and hospitalizations have plunged.