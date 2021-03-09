Menu

Disneyland reopening California theme parks on April 30 with limited capacity

Certain outdoor activities to resume
Amy Taxin/AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state. The company announced Wednesday, June 23, 2020, an indefinite postponement for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:02:18-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Disneyland has announced that its California Resort theme parks will be reopening to the public on April 30.

Both Disneyland and California Adventure would have limited capacity at first to comply with state rules.

This announcement coming just days after Disneyland's CEO Bob Chapek announced the company plans to reopen its California theme parks by late April. The state announced that theme parks and baseball stadiums could reopen as early as April 1, but Chapek stated the parks needed more time to adhere to state guidelines and train employees.

After a dangerous winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California, that filled nearly every ICU bed in some parts of the state and necessitated temporary mobile hospital units to be set up, state officials say infection rates and hospitalizations have plunged.

Indoor dining is still banned for the time being in California. California Adventure planned “A Touch of Disney” event in mid-March to allow people to sample food outdoors, explore stores and walk around the park.

