DUI suspect crashes Tesla into Girl Scout cookie stand

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were injured after the driver of a Tesla crashed into a stand where Girl Scouts were selling cookies outside of a Granite Bay Walmart on Sat, Feb 25.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl have moderate injuries, including cuts and scratches. Meanwhile, a 78-year-old woman suffered major injuries.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot.

"I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured," said Ken Klinger, a Granite Bay resident. "This is a pretty low-key parking lot."

The CHP says that the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.