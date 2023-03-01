End of COVID-19 State of Emergency declared by Governor Gavin Newsom

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — California officially ended its COVID-19 State of Emergency on Tues, Feb 28, three years after Governor Gavin Newsom first declared it.

Governor Newsom called the declaration an effective and necessary tool that saved lives and protected the economy. According to Newsom, the state has enough public health infrastructure for the State of Emergency to end.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors also adopted a resolution to end the local health emergency on the same day. The original county-wide emergency was declared on March 30, 2020.

During the State of Emergency, there were more than 309,000 confirmed cases in Kern County. 2,619 residents lost their lives to COVID-19.