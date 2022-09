CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Due to the historic demand on the power grid, California residents are being asked to conserve energy again on September 7th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is another statewide Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator after an Energy Emergency Alert 3 on Tuesday. The state ISO says that Tuesday's demand of 52,000,601 megawatts is a new all-time high.

This marks a full straight week of Flex Alerts across the state of California.