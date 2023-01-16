Watch Now
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions

Damian Dovarganes/AP
The Los Angeles River flows downstream in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay.

The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.

In Sonoma County, an assistance center opened, focusing on equitable recovery for those impacted by the storms. There’s also emergency financial assistance for those who qualify.

County officials say they’re not waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Instead, they want to get local funds into the hands of those who need it the most.

