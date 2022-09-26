Governor Gavin Newsom signs two bills regarding catalytic converter theft

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the signing of two bills regarding catalytic converter theft on Monday, September 26th. The two bills, AB 1740 and SB 1087, both affect how used catalytic converters will be sold.

Bill AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D - Torrance) was enrolled on September 1st The bill requires core recyclers to include additional written information on record about used catalytic converters, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle the part was taken from, as well as a copy of the title of the vehicle. The bill also prohibits core recyclers from purchasing and receiving used catalytic converters from unverified sources and for core recyclers to keep a detailed log of each converter in possession.

Meanwhile, Bill SB 1087 by Senator Lena Gonzales (D - Long Beach) was also enrolled on September 1st. The bill prohibits citizens from purchasing a used catalytic converter from anyone other than specified sellers, including automobile dismantlers and repair shops. Those who buy from an unverified seller will face a fine. The bill was made to specifically target core recyclers who look to buy used converters.