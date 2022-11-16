Governor Newsom assigns CHP officers to Organized Retail Crime Task Force

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is increasing efforts statewide to try and tackle organized retail theft ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Now and through the holidays, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers will be on patrol at shopping centers statewide as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

Newsom said that stores will see "saturated patrols" by officers. The governor added that CHP will also work with local law enforcement to make arrests and help find stolen goods.

Since the task force was started back in 2019, CHP officers have been a part of nearly 1,300 investigations and have recovered around $26 million worth of stolen items.