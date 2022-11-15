Watch Now
High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians

FILE - This photo provided by Yosemite National Park shows a boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park was damaged by a fallen ponderosa pine during the Mono wind event on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Yosemite National Park reopened Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after it was closed due to damaging high winds. The park has also announced that in order to enter the park, you must make a reservation, which will begin Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Yosemite National Park via AP)
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California.

Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.

A fire weather watch also covers a large swath of Los Angeles and Ventura counties for much of the day on Wednesday, November 16th. The overall Santa Ana weather event is expected to run through Thursday, November 17th.

