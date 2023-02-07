Landslides affect multiple homes in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down.

As of Monday, six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the hillside and one below. Residents say the hillside started sliding around 10 a.m. on Sunday and kept slipping down for several hours.

The slide left some residents in the dark. Roughly a dozen residents are without power.

Neighbors say the recent massive rain storm coupled with light showers over the weekend, among a few other issues, was enough to bring the hill down, along with multiple backyard fences. Some residents living nearby the crumbling hillside are now concerned about whether there could be another slide.

The United States Geological Survey says there are several ways you can be prepared for landslides.

One suggestion from the survey is to get a ground assessment of your property because landslides occur where they have before and in identifiable hazard locations. Home hazards can be minimized by having flexible pipe fittings installed to avoid gas or water leaks. Planting ground cover on slopes and building retaining walls can also minimize damage.

It is recommended that residents learn about the emergency response and evacuation plans for their area. The survey recommends residents also develop their own emergency plans for their families or business.