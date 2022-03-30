Watch
Los Angeles considers ending vaccine verification mandate

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 11:58:30-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to end the requirement for many indoor businesses and large outdoor events to verify that customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The motion under consideration Wednesday would make vaccination verifications voluntary at establishments like restaurants, bars, gyms and personal care businesses.

The measure needs at least 12 votes for it to meet an urgent threshold and go into effect quickly.

The city council held a first vote on the measure last week which required a unanimous vote for it to pass but the 13-1 vote wasn't enough, so a second vote is required.

