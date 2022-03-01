Watch
Los Angeles County likely to drop indoor mask order Friday

Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:53:59-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate this week as coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations plummet.

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that California’s most populous county would likely issue a revised health order that would take effect Friday and align with new state guidelines.

Ferrer told the county’s Board of Supervisors that it would still be recommended but not required for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

