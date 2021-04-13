Man arrested in California after 16 dogs found in his SUV

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in Northern California after finding 16 dogs inside his SUV, three of them dead.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says a report of a suspicious vehicle sent deputies Friday to Bridal Veil Falls, a rural area northeast of Sacramento.

Deputies contacted the owner, checked the SUV and got a search warrant. The search turned up the dogs.

The survivors were turned over to animal services. The SUV also was stuffed with clothing and bags.

The vehicle's 57-year-old owner was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and non-care.