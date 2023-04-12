Marin County uses wastewater to combat opioid crisis

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, one California county is using the same wastewater monitoring program for tracking the coronavirus to go after the health crisis of opioids.

Marin County, north of San Francisco, began a pilot program in February to collect wastewater samples from its sanitation agency and test them for the presence of substances like fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, and nicotine. The county used the same method and partners to monitor the coronavirus.

Twice a week, wastewater samples are collected and then shipped to Biobot Analytics, the company that tested the county's wastewater for coronavirus. Upon arrival, Biobot research associates process and analyze the sample, separating larger solid particulates while capturing the drugs of interest.

Biobot Analytics declined to say how many counties are specifically testing for substances but said they test samples from more than 700 locations across more than 50 states, territories, and provinces.