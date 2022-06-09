Marine Corps aircraft crashes in California

SAN DEIGO, Calif. (KERO) — A Marine Corps aircraft with five people on board crashed near the California-Mexico border.

A U.S. Marine official told ABC 10 News that the V-22 Osprey went down at 12:25 p.m. near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road in Glamis; which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 150 miles east of San Diego.

A Marine spokesman says contrary to initial reports, the MV-22B Osprey was not carrying nuclear material.

23ABC News File image of a MV-22B Osprey.

The Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, headquartered out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar north of San Diego. Officials haven't released information about the individuals on board at the time of the crash.

This is after a U.S. Navy pilot was killed earlier this week when his F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter crashed near Trona, in the Mojave Desert.

The pilot who died Friday was identified as Lieutenant Richard Bullock based out of the Naval Air Base in Lemoore.