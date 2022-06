TRONA, Calif. (KERO) — According to a release from the Navy, the pilot of a F/A-18E Super Hornet based at Naval Air Station Lemoore was killed when the plane crashed near Trona, Calif.

The identity of the pilot or the cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Federal Firefighters and Naval Security Forces were on the scene of the crash.