Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Gavin Newsom
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:23:05-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax rebate amid record-high prices at the pump. He announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday.

Newsom rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “from the grasp of petro-dictators once and for all.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in California is the nation’s highest at $5.44.

Newsom provided no specifics on the rebate.

A spokesperson said it would total in the billions and could occur before May.

In a wide-ranging address, Newsom offered “a California Way” of governing as the antidote to what he called the “agents of a national anger machine.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!