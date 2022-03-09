Gov. Newsom rejects calls to increase domestic oil drilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We’ve all seen the prices at the pump. As of Tuesday, the state’s average cost of gas was $5.44 a gallon and these prices are expected to continue to rise.

During his State of the State Address, Governor Gavin Newsom touted a tax rebate to combat these rising prices but he rejected calls to increase domestic oil production.

“Freeing us once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators," Gov. Newsom said as he responded to the issue of increasing gas prices, impacted by the recent war in Ukraine, saying the overseas crisis echoes a “national anger machine fueling division, weaponizing grievance.”

That fuel however is breaking the bank as gas prices hit record highs. Newsom offered his solution but left out primary details of his plan.

“In January we proposed to pause the gas tax increase. Now, it’s clear we must go further. That's why -- working with Legislative leadership -- I'll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians, to address rising gas prices," he said.

As President Joe Biden bans Russian oil imports and companies like Shell announce withdrawal from the Russian oil market, the question remains why the state doesn’t put more emphasis on domestic production?

This question was brought up during the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting just one week before the governor's address.

“We’ve done a myriad of things to try and get the governor off our back and keep permits going,"said Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard.

According to the California Geologic Energy Management Division, since, 2019, more permits have been issued to plug and permanently seal existing wells than to drill new ones. Last year, CalGEM issued only 12 new drilling permits, and denied 109. That’s compared to 2020, when 83 permits were issued and only 57 were denied.

“Certainly current events have demonstrated how important it is for energy independence," said Supervisor Zack Scrivner. "The fact that we import all this oil in California from countries that pollute and have all these terrible human rights records is a travesty, but that’s what’s happening under the governors policies.”

Ahead of the governor's comments Tuesday, Aera energy, one of Bakersfield's largest petroleum providers that has been denied permits by the state, tweeted the industry has been working to develop advanced carbon capture and storage technology that could “create a lower carbon energy future for CA, while helping the state meet its ambitious climate goals.”