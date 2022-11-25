Numerous people injured following pileup on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO — More than a dozen people were injured on Thursday, November 25th, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge that caused a nightmare for commuters trying to get into San Francisco.

First responders helped numerous people injured at the scene, including eight adults and eight children, two of which were taken to the hospital. Officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

During the peak of the backup, drivers reported it took at least an hour to get across the bridge.