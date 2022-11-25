Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Numerous people injured following pileup on Bay Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eric Risberg/AP
The San Francisco skyline is obscured by smoke from wildfires, as the Golden Gate Bridge rises in the foreground Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in this view from the Marin Headlands near Sausalito, Calif. Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Golden Gate Bridge
Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 12:22:33-05

SAN FRANCISCO — More than a dozen people were injured on Thursday, November 25th, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge that caused a nightmare for commuters trying to get into San Francisco.

First responders helped numerous people injured at the scene, including eight adults and eight children, two of which were taken to the hospital. Officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

During the peak of the backup, drivers reported it took at least an hour to get across the bridge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Thursday, December 1st at 6 PM