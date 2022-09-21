Pilot killed during Reno Air Race identified as Paso Robles man

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash during a championship round of the Reno Air Races.

Sixty-one-year-old Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles died when his I-29 Super Delfin crashed during a race on Sunday. Hogue was the only one aboard the plane when it crashed.

This comes after pilot Sherman Smoot was killed in a plane crash while preparing for the Reno Air Races Championship.

As of now, the national championship has been suspended and the crash is still under investigation.