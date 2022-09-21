Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Pilot killed during Reno Air Race identified as Paso Robles man

Reno Air Race Crash
Ulises Gonzalez (From Video)
Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash during a championship round of the Reno Air Races.
Reno Air Race Crash
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:18:18-04

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash during a championship round of the Reno Air Races.

Sixty-one-year-old Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles died when his I-29 Super Delfin crashed during a race on Sunday. Hogue was the only one aboard the plane when it crashed.

This comes after pilot Sherman Smoot was killed in a plane crash while preparing for the Reno Air Races Championship.

As of now, the national championship has been suspended and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book