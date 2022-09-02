Watch Now
Official: Man killed in plane crash near Shafter's Minter Field

The Kern County Fire Department said a man was killed Friday after a vintage World War II aircraft crashed near Minter Field in Shafter.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 16:36:54-04

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department said a man piloting a vintage World War II aircraft was killed Friday in a plane crash near Minter Field in Shafter.

KCFD said the only person in the aircraft was the pilot.

Jeff Tape, Kern County Fire Department battalion chief, said the aircraft had "some difficulty on takeoff."

Witnesses reported the aircraft "made a loop and then crashed into an open field," said Tape.

The identity of the pilot will be released at a later date, said KCFD.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation into the crash.

