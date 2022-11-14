Watch Now
Remains of missing mother found, ex-husband arrested

Posted at 7:25 AM, Nov 14, 2022
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — The remains of a missing Simi Valley mother of two were found on Sunday, November 13th. According to officials, police have arrested her ex-husband in connection to her murder.

Rachel Castillo was reported missing after her sister reported a bloody scene at her home on November 10th. The discovery triggered a search for the 25-year-old woman, whose cellphone, car keys, and vehicle were still at the home that she shared with her sister, Emily.

Simi Valley detectives said they found Castillo's remains in a remote location of the Antelope Valley. Detectives arrested Castillo's ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to the homicide.

Family members and friends held a vigil earlier that day to remember Castillo and seek the public's help for what was then considered a missing persons case. Police say they were unaware of the new developments in the case at that time.

